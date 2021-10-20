https://ria.ru/20211020/ukraina-1755314441.html

Ukraine will be brought to its knees before Russia

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. In the context of the crisis in the energy sector, Ukraine is “being led” to a direct gas supply contract with Gazprom, which brings the country “to its knees,” Verkhovna Rada deputy Lyudmila Buimister said on her Facebook page. pro-presidential faction “Servant of the People”, it has always taken a position different from the party members. “But when I began to clearly tell how they were bringing us to our knees in front of Moscow, patience ran out,” she said. According to Buimister, she was expelled from the faction after she started talking about “leading” Ukraine to a direct contract with ” Gazprom “. “Is this playing up to Moscow? Or is the inner circle so afraid that I will be able to convince the president (Vladimir Zelensky – ed.) That not everything is being done correctly? Or is it just the final usurpation of the Servant of the People party, and this is no longer presidential party? ” – the parliamentarian was indignant.Buimister repeatedly declared about the “danger” of a direct contract with “Gazprom” for Ukraine. In her opinion, the signing of such an agreement will lead to the fact that Kiev will remain in the current economic and political state without “its territories” and integration into the EU. Previously, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from “Batkivshchyna” Aleksey Kucherenko warned that Ukraine, in the face of record exchange gas prices and the refusal of a direct contract with Gazprom, was in an extremely disadvantageous position. At the same time, as stated in “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, direct gas imports from Russia would jeopardize the country’s sovereignty.

2021

