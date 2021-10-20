The pension system of the Russian Federation is recognized as one of the worst in the world

Russia was not included in the big survey of the pension system

Iceland took the first place in the large pension rating – research of the consulting company Mercer CFA Institute Global “Pension Index”. Thus, the pension system of this country is recognized as the best in the world. According to the information on the official website of the organization, Russia is not on this list.

“Index [добросовестности] takes into account three broad areas of the pension system: regulation, protection [населения] and expenses. This sub-index examines the requirements for funded pension plans in the private sector. They are critical, because without them the government becomes the only supplier, and this is not a good result, ”- says the explanation to the data.

The website of the consulting company Mercer also notes that the coronavirus pandemic has also affected retirement benefits. For retirees, it has both short-term and long-term consequences. “In addition, increasing life expectancy and increasing pressure on government resources to support the health and well-being of older citizens will affect how citizens around the world retire in the medium to long term,” the consulting company said.

The Netherlands and Denmark ranked second and third, respectively. The worst results are in the pension systems of Thailand, Argentina and the Philippines.