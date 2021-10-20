The Perm Territory introduces QR codes to visit shopping centers, restaurants and cafes

Now in the Perm Territory the worst situation in the entire history of the epidemic. Photo: Vasily Vakhrin

From Monday October 25, the Perm Territory is introducing QR codes for visiting shopping centers, restaurants and cafes, as well as self-isolation for unvaccinated elderly people.

“Now we have the worst situation in the entire history of the epidemic, the delta virus simultaneously infects too many people, and they need medical help,” Komsomolskaya Pravda said on the air. Dmitry Zhebelev, Advisor to the Governor of the Perm Territory. – Last year, four thousand beds for coronavirus patients were opened in the hospitals of the region, this year there are already 6600! And with such a large number of cases, every hundredth or two hundredth dies.

On October 20, the regional headquarters announced new restrictions:

– Now only immunized Perm citizens will be able to visit cafes, restaurants, bars and canteens, – says in New Coronavirus Action Ordinance… – Tables in establishments should be at a distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other.

Further, the list of cultural institutions that require a QR code was expanded. In addition to theaters and cinemas, concert clubs were also included.

Security filters are also being introduced for trade organizations. From Monday, sales of goods and services will only be provided to immunized visitors. This requirement applies to organizations located in shopping centers and complexes, shopping and entertainment centers and complexes, retail facilities for non-food products with a sales area of ​​over 400 sq. meters.

The headquarters added that if massive violations are detected, then they will have to take a tougher measure – restricting the operation of shopping and entertainment centers, shopping centers, shopping centers on weekends.

A restriction on occupancy in hostels and hotels is introduced – no more than 50% of the room stock.

Also in the Perm Territory, QR codes are being introduced for the first time for employees of organizations located in the buildings of administrative and business centers, including business centers and business centers.

This requirement will also apply to the spheres of consumer services, divisions of financial organizations, beauty salons, housing and communal services, education and others. But there is a slight indulgence: for employees of these organizations, it is allowed to present certificates of medical relief from vaccination against COVID-19, issued in the manner established by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

An important addition: along with certificates and QR codes, when visiting events and places with a mass stay of people, visitors are required to present an identity card. Minors still do not need to present certificates and QR codes at the entrance, but now persons between the ages of 14 and 18 are required to present an identity document to prove their age.

The Headquarters noted that now PCR studies for coronavirus do not give the right to visit organizations and events. Also, the opportunity to go with them to concerts, performances, film screenings, matches of professional clubs and other events for which a security filter was introduced earlier is canceled.

As for the unvaccinated Perm over 65 years old, a self-isolation regime is introduced for them.

“They will again have to observe the regime of strict self-isolation at the place of residence,” the Headquarters explained. – These citizens will not have to go out into the street, with the exception of a number of cases: this is an appeal for emergency (emergency) medical care and cases of direct threat to life and health.

Another exception is the referral of an unvaccinated elderly Perm citizen to a COVID-19 vaccination center. They are also allowed to go to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy. It is allowed to walk or walk pets in deserted places at a distance not exceeding 100 meters from the house and take out the garbage to the nearest container.

But vaccinated Perm people 65 years of age and older are exempt from the need to follow a home regimen.

We will remind, from mid-October, due to the tense situation with the incidence of COVID-19 in the region, restrictive measures began to operate. Only vaccinated Perm citizens were allowed to visit theaters, cinemas, fitness clubs and public events. At the entrance, visitors had to show a QR code on vaccination or a certificate stating that a person had already had COVID-19 no earlier than six months ago.

And from October 25, new restrictions are introduced in the region.

