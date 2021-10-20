The political scientist called the application of the “Operator of the Ukrainian GTS” for certification of “Nord Stream 2” a trick

Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University, commented in an interview with RT on the message that the Ukrainian GTS Operator had submitted an application to the German energy regulator to participate in the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure.

“In this case, the situation is clear: we are not talking about some kind of objective assessment of certification, which is accepted by professionals. There is no doubt that this is a propaganda stunt. This is pressure on the German side, and this is a continuation of that absolutely senseless and harmful for the economy and people of Ukraine policy pursued by the Ukrainian elite and which has already led Ukraine into an energy dead end, ”Shapovalov explained.

The expert added that the reality is that the Ukrainian side is unable to stop Nord Stream 2.

“Moreover, even their suzerain Washington could not stop the implementation of Nord Stream 2, since it is a project that is beneficial not only and not so much to Russia as to Western Europe. And in this situation, Ukraine, whose leaders officially declare their desire to integrate into the European Union, in fact, commits political suicide in the eyes of the European elites … Ukraine actually continues to drive itself into a senseless and ridiculous situation that no one needs except those people who create it, ”the specialist concluded.

Earlier it became known that the “Ukrainian GTS Operator” submitted an application to the German energy regulator to participate in the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on 10 September. The first line was filled with technical gas.

In early October, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the procedures for certification of the gas pipeline are underway, but it is difficult to foresee what “legal squiggles” could be used by opponents of this project.

On September 22, the Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG received the right to participate in the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 operator by the German Federal Grid Agency. According to PGNiG, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the requirements.