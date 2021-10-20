The press suspected that Angelina Jolie returned to her ex-husband

https://ria.ru/20210616/jolie-1737261302.html
Angelina Jolie was spotted outside her ex-husband’s apartment for the second time in several days, according to the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 16.06.2021
MOSCOW, June 16 – RIA Novosti. Angelina Jolie was spotted outside her ex-husband’s apartment for the second time in days, according to the Daily Mail, after visiting Johnny Lee Miller on Tuesday. The actress went to visit the former with her 17-year-old son Pax. Earlier, she was seen near the ex-husband’s house on June 11. The artists met on the set of the film “Hackers” in 1995. In 1996 they got married and parted a year later. In 1999, they officially filed for divorce. In 2014, the actress married Brad Pitt. She filed for divorce in 2016. Earlier it became known that Pitt achieved joint custody of their children, but Jolie is not satisfied with the court’s decision. She continued to fight for her interests. If Jolie and Miller really renewed their romance, then they won’t be the first celebrities to give their relationship a second chance in 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not yet commented on their relationship, however, publications regularly appear on the Web in which insiders reveal how their relationship is being built and what their loved ones think about it.
