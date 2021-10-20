The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high – the rate has soared above $ 66 thousand

The bitcoin rate today, October 20, 2021, has reached the absolute maximum for the entire existence of the cryptocurrency. The cost of one token for the first time in history exceeded $ 65 thousand, as evidenced by the data from the Coindesk portal.

The previous record was set in April 2021 – then the cost of the token exceeded $ 64.8 thousand, after which it dropped sharply. Today, at the time of this writing, the price of the first cryptocurrency in its peak reached $ 66.2 thousand, but at the time of writing the news it slightly corrected – up to $ 65.9 thousand. The daily increase in value was more than 7%.

The reason for the rise in price of the first cryptocurrency lies with the colossal inflow of money to this market, which ensured the launch of trading in Bitcoin Strategy ETF futures on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) a day earlier. It is the first cryptocurrency ETF available to anyone, not just accredited investors.

The launch of the ETF on Bitcoin was extremely successful – on the very first day, 24 million shares of the fund were sold for more than $ 1 billion.Thus, it became the second largest trading volume on the first day of its presence on the stock exchange among all funds in history. According to analysts, within a year the Bitcoin Strategy ETF will earn more than $ 50 billion, due to which the bitcoin rate can soar to $ 168 thousand.