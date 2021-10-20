The reason for the forced landing of the plane in Yakutia has become known

https://ria.ru/20211020/davlenie-1755315594.html

VLADIVOSTOK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The reason for the forced landing of the Yakutia airline plane with shift workers in Yakutsk Srednekolymsk was the drop in oil pressure in the power plant, no one was hurt, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. Earlier on Wednesday, the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin, said that the plane with shift workers, flying to Chukotka, was forced to sit in the Yakut Srednekolymsk due to a malfunction, people are accommodated in a hotel. According to him, the regional authorities appealed to the government of Yakutia and the Federal Air Transport Agency to influence the airline. “Flight of the Yakutia company, the Dash 8 Q300, route Srednekolymsk – Pevek, there was a drop in oil pressure in the power plant number two. The crew decided to return to airport of departure. The landing was safe. No one was injured, the ship was not damaged. By order of the Federal Air Transport Agency, a commission was created to investigate the incident, the Yakutsk Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized a check, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, there were six crew members and 44 passengers on board.

