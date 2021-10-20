https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755402861.html
The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal
The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal
Statements about the possibility of Ukraine’s accession to NATO are a political mirage, however, for Russia it can be a serious signal, RIA Novosti RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T14: 50
2021-10-20T14: 50
2021-10-20T14: 50
in the world
Ukraine
USA
NATO
State Duma of the Russian Federation
lloyd austin
adalbi shkhagoshev
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/139167/85/1391678538_0:34:1706:994_1920x0_80_0_0_5b16da6b6530ecfc54b87f8c5409523f.jpg
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Statements about the possibility of Ukraine’s joining NATO are a political mirage, however, for Russia it can be a serious signal, said RIA Novosti member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Adalbi Shkhagoshev. Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance , said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO. “This whole story with NATO and Ukraine is a kind of political mirage. And the United States understands that this does not have a serious prospect, and NATO members, accordingly, did not want I would like to see Ukraine with such a tail of problems in its ranks, “Shkhagoshev emphasized. The politician also noted that joining the alliance may have negative consequences for Ukraine.” As for Ukraine itself, you can advise them to plunge into international politics a little and make a historical excursion what happened when different countries tried not only to join NATO, but to actively cooperate, … how they later lost and their territories, “the politician added. At the same time, the deputy added,” we cannot trust any statements that come from NATO members, “and” the United States today understands that it is impossible to flirt with us. ” to protect their national interests. This is, first of all, the protection of sovereignty, the protection of borders, and Ukraine is our borders, it is a fraternal people. When NATO approaches us, this is a very serious signal, “Shkhagoshev stated.
https://ria.ru/20211012/razdel-1754280275.html
https://ria.ru/20211019/voyna-1755233730.html
https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755264600.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/139167/85/1391678538_169-0:1538:1027_1920x0_80_0_0_38ce38386730e2776cf0fa91dec391e2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, USA, NATO, State Duma of the Russian Federation, Lloyd Austin, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, Russia
The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal
October 12, 08:49 PM
In Kiev, they told how Russia and the United States will “divide” Ukraine
“This whole story with NATO and Ukraine is a kind of political mirage. And the United States understands that this does not have a serious prospect, and NATO members, accordingly, would not want to see Ukraine with such a tail of problems in their ranks,” Shkhagoshev stressed.
The politician also noted that joining the alliance may have negative consequences for Ukraine.
“As for Ukraine itself, we can advise them to plunge into international politics and make a historical excursion – what happened when different countries tried not only to join NATO, but to actively cooperate … how they later lost their territories,” the politician added.
Yesterday, 16:14
The head of the Pentagon accused Russia of starting the war in Donbass
At the same time, the deputy added, “we cannot trust any statements that come from NATO members,” and “the United States today understands that it is impossible to flirt with us.”
“Russia is very serious about protecting its national interests. This is, first of all, the protection of sovereignty, the protection of borders, and Ukraine is our borders, it is a fraternal people. When NATO approaches us, this is a very serious signal,” Shkhagoshev stated.
08:00
“Confront Russia”: NATO will help Ukraine kill more people