https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755402861.html

The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal

The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

The State Duma called the statements on Ukraine’s membership in NATO a serious signal

Statements about the possibility of Ukraine’s accession to NATO are a political mirage, however, for Russia it can be a serious signal, RIA Novosti RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T14: 50

2021-10-20T14: 50

2021-10-20T14: 50

in the world

Ukraine

USA

NATO

State Duma of the Russian Federation

lloyd austin

adalbi shkhagoshev

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/139167/85/1391678538_0:34:1706:994_1920x0_80_0_0_5b16da6b6530ecfc54b87f8c5409523f.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Statements about the possibility of Ukraine’s joining NATO are a political mirage, however, for Russia it can be a serious signal, said RIA Novosti member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Adalbi Shkhagoshev. Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance , said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO. “This whole story with NATO and Ukraine is a kind of political mirage. And the United States understands that this does not have a serious prospect, and NATO members, accordingly, did not want I would like to see Ukraine with such a tail of problems in its ranks, “Shkhagoshev emphasized. The politician also noted that joining the alliance may have negative consequences for Ukraine.” As for Ukraine itself, you can advise them to plunge into international politics a little and make a historical excursion what happened when different countries tried not only to join NATO, but to actively cooperate, … how they later lost and their territories, “the politician added. At the same time, the deputy added,” we cannot trust any statements that come from NATO members, “and” the United States today understands that it is impossible to flirt with us. ” to protect their national interests. This is, first of all, the protection of sovereignty, the protection of borders, and Ukraine is our borders, it is a fraternal people. When NATO approaches us, this is a very serious signal, “Shkhagoshev stated.

https://ria.ru/20211012/razdel-1754280275.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/voyna-1755233730.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755264600.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/139167/85/1391678538_169-0:1538:1027_1920x0_80_0_0_38ce38386730e2776cf0fa91dec391e2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, USA, NATO, State Duma of the Russian Federation, Lloyd Austin, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, Russia