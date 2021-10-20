The strongest earthquake since the volcanic eruption occurred on the island of Palma | News | News

The strongest earthquake since the beginning of the volcanic eruption was registered on the night of October 20 in the Canary Islands in Spain. Tremors with a magnitude of 4.8 were recorded on the island of Palma. This is reported by the National Geographic Institute on its page in Twitter…

According to the institute, the earthquake occurred near the village of Villa de Mazo. The focus of the tremors lay at a depth of 39 km. It is noted that this earthquake was the most powerful since the volcanic eruption in the area of ​​El Paso.

Also, the message says that the first eruption of the volcano this fall began on September 19. Since that time, volcanic materials have been periodically ejected from the crater of the volcano. In order to ensure the safety of the lives of residents, almost 7 thousand people were evacuated.

On September 30, poisonous vapors caused the introduction of the exclusion zone on the island of Palma.

The Canary Island authorities announced the introduction of the exclusion zone after the lava from the volcanic eruption reached the ocean. These measures were necessary because toxic fumes were formed as a result of contact with water.

On the same day, € 10.5 million in financial aid was sent to families who lost their homes. Due to the volcanic eruption, which began on October 11, 589 houses were destroyed. Almost 260 hectares are covered with lava flows. More than 20 km of roads were destroyed on the island. According to local media estimates, the damage from the natural disaster exceeded € 400 million.