The suspect in the murder of a girl in Vologda pleads guilty

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the murder of a girl in Vologda confessed to what she had done, the regional Investigative Committee reported. “During the interrogation, the woman confessed, explaining that she had committed the murder of a child on the basis of hostile relations,” the release says. In the near future, the investigation will bring charges of murder of a minor, punishable by up to 20 years or life imprisonment. The nine-year-old girl left her home in Vologda on the morning of October 16 and did not return. A search was organized, involving police officers, volunteers and local residents. Investigators identified a murder suspect. According to them, the woman met two schoolgirls (one later released) on the street, lured them into her house with sweets and killed them, after which she left the region. She herself has two children, but no parental rights. The child’s body was found on the evening of October 18 during a search in the suspect’s apartment. The woman herself was found in neighboring Karelia. Now she is in one of the medical institutions of the city of Belomorsk, the question of her delivery to Vologda is being decided. The family of the murdered is considered dysfunctional and is on the preventive account.

10:51 20.10.2021 (updated: 11:41 20.10.2021)

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the murder of a girl in Vologda confessed to what she had done, according to the regional Investigative Committee.

“During the interrogation, the woman made a confession, explaining that she had committed the murder of a child on the basis of hostile relations that had arisen,” the release said.

Due to doubts about her sanity, she was assigned a forensic psychiatric examination.

In the near future, the investigation will bring charges of murder of a minor, the punishment for which provides for a term of up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

A nine-year-old girl left her home in Vologda on the morning of October 16 and never returned. A search was organized, involving police officers, volunteers and local residents. Investigators have identified a murder suspect.

According to them, the woman met two schoolgirls (she later released one) on the street, lured them into her house with sweets and killed them there, after which she left the region. She herself has two children, but no parental rights.

The child’s body was found on the evening of October 18 during a search in the suspect’s apartment. The woman herself was found in neighboring Karelia. Now she is in one of the medical institutions in the city of Belomorsk, the question of her delivery to Vologda is being decided.

The family of the murdered woman is considered dysfunctional and is on the preventive account.

