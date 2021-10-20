The Taliban announced the fulfillment of all conditions for recognition by the legitimate government :: Politics :: RBC

At the same time, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that representatives of the old authorities would not take part in the negotiations. A Taliban delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi arrived in the Russian capital earlier on October 20. In addition to them, delegates from Iran, Pakistan and India arrived in Moscow. The meeting itself was broadcast by RBC.

At the talks, it was planned to discuss the implementation by the Taliban of those statements that they made after coming to power. In particular, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, the movement must form a fully inclusive government. According to him, there is no talk of official recognition of the regime so far.

In addition, as said the representative of the movement, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of the interim Afghan government Zabihullah Mujahid, the group wanted to ask the participating countries to provide it with political and economic assistance.

Earlier, the G20 countries organized a summit on issues related to Afghanistan. Following the meeting, where there were no leaders of China and Russia, the states decided to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, not recognizing the power of the Taliban.