The Taliban decided to ask for economic and political assistance in Moscow :: Politics :: RBC

Talks with the participation of militants will take place in Moscow on October 20, this is their first visit to Russia since coming to power in Afghanistan. The participants of the meeting will discuss the security of the region and the humanitarian crisis in the country

Zabihullah Mujahid

(Photo: Akhter Gulfam / EPA / TASS)



The Taliban (the Taliban movement is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) during a meeting in Moscow, first of all, want to ask the participating countries for economic and political support. This was announced to TASS by a representative of the movement, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of the interim Afghan government Zabihullah Mujahid.

“We will ask the countries participating in the Moscow conference, our neighbors, to support us, especially in the economic and political-diplomatic spheres,” the Taliban spokesman said.

In addition, the militants want to discuss security issues in Afghanistan and the region as a whole.

Taliban talks will take place on October 20 in Moscow. This is the first visit of representatives of the group to Russia after coming to power in Afghanistan in August. The Taliban delegation is headed by the second deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Abdul Salam Hanafi.