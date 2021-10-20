The Taliban * said their government in Afghanistan is in full compliance with the standards

What Lavrov said

The talks were held on Wednesday, October 20, behind closed doors at the President Hotel. They were attended by representatives of ten countries bordering Afghanistan or in close proximity. The Taliban delegation (the organization is banned in Russia) was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the country Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The so-called Moscow format, created back in 2017, presupposes participation in the negotiations and representatives of the United States, who hastily left Afghanistan in August 2021, effectively giving power to the Taliban. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov diplomatically wrote off the absence of the Americans to replace the US special envoy for Afghanistan.

“I hope that the United States remains ready to work actively in the Afghan direction, and the new Special Representative will join further steps, including following the results of the current Moscow format meeting in the context of the implementation of the agreements that you will reach today,” Lavrov said, opening the meeting …

He also noted that the change of power in Afghanistan is a fait accompli, and stressed that Moscow sees the Taliban’s “efforts to stabilize the military-political situation, to improve the activities of the state apparatus.”

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the pledge of peace in Afghanistan is the formation of an “inclusive government”, which, according to Lavrov, should consist of representatives not only of ethnic communities, but also of various political forces.

“The ‘perspicacity’ manifested in this way would serve as a good lesson for those who sacrificed their national interests to satisfy their personal ambitions, literally leaving their people to the mercy of fate,” Lavrov said, apparently referring to the government of President Ghani, who hastily left the country after “ Taliban ”announced the seizure of control over the territory of Afghanistan.

According to the minister, the presence of an inclusive government would predetermine “the vector of the progressive development of Afghanistan, relying on the widest possible layers of the population.” “The support of the masses, of course, is also associated with a competent social policy, the observance of the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens,” added the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Results of the meeting

Following the talks, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zakir Jalali said that all the participants in the meeting spoke in favor of “close interaction” with the new authorities of the republic.

Minister of Information and Culture in the interim Afghan government Khairullah Khairkhwa, in turn, pointed to the confidence of the participants in the Moscow format that peace and stability should come to Afghanistan.

“A very good and very useful meeting took place today. All the participants in the meeting came to a common opinion that there should be peace and stability in Afghanistan. Everyone was also in solidarity in the need to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, ”the Taliban representative said.

A spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry in the interim cabinet, Abdul Kahar Balkhi, following the meeting, wrote on Twitter that the talks were dedicated to regional stability and a “better future” for Afghanistan. At the same time, he called relations between Moscow and Kabul “positive.”

At the same time, in Dushanbe, representatives of the special services of seven countries – Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – issued a statement calling on the world community to form a “unified approach to Afghan problems”, as well as “to support efforts aimed at establishing law and order in this country, the creation of an inclusive government, prevention of further escalation of tension and violence, a joint fight against international terrorism. “

At the same time, they pointed out that terrorist acts and violence continue in the country, entailing “numerous human casualties”, and young people are being drawn into terrorist organizations. They called for the formation in Afghanistan of an inclusive, that is, a multinational government that would become the guarantor of protecting the interests of all segments of the population.

At the same time, the Taliban themselves said that their interim government was already inclusive and called on the international community to recognize it. “For the first time, our people have an inclusive government. Our people hope that the international community will officially interact with its cabinet of ministers, ”Abdul Salam Hanafi said.

Why are these talks to Moscow and the Taliban?

Experts believe that it is too early to draw conclusions about the success of the talks on Wednesday.

“We will not see the concrete results of this meeting very soon, because this is a long process and there will be a lot of such meetings. But the very fact that they have arrived is important for Russia. The fact that the Taliban are holding this international event in Russia is a plus for both the Taliban and Russia. But I don’t believe that any specific decisions will be made that will be implemented very quickly, ”

– Andrey Malashenko, the head of scientific research of the Institute of Dialogue of Civilizations, explained to Gazeta.Ru.

In turn, Aleksandr Golts, editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal, stressed that “knocking on any door” for the Taliban is now the only opportunity to gain international recognition, so they agree to any negotiations in any format.

“And Russia has a desire to play a significant role in this process, to kick the Americans, so here our interests coincide with them,” Golts said.

At the same time, he stressed that the practice of executions and acts of violence against the population of Afghanistan keeps Moscow from recognizing the Taliban as a political force, and not as a terrorist movement.

“To what extent are those who came to us for negotiations able to control those who arrange these acts of violence and are trying to return Afghanistan to the Middle Ages? That is, to what extent are the field commanders subordinate to the Taliban leadership and are they ready to fulfill the agreements that have been reached? ” – asks Goltz.

According to him, unless there is an important turning point in the attitude of the Taliban to the dissent of individual Afghans, all efforts and attempts to civilize the movement will be in vain.

“No matter how zealous, all the same it will end with what is known,” – said the expert.

The Taliban believe they have met all the conditions for the rest of the world to recognize him as the legitimate authority of Afghanistan. Such a statement, for example, was made by the country’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki.

“Why shouldn’t they officially recognize us? We control the entire territory of Afghanistan and we have fulfilled all conditions and meet all standards as a government, ”he stressed.

However, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, director of the Second Asia Department of the Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, explained that this is how the Taliban are bargaining.

“They play by political rules – not to give in right away. This is a big political bargaining, ”Kabulov noted.

Andrei Malashenko believes that one of the main tasks of the Taliban in the negotiations is to obtain financial support from Moscow. “They want economic assistance. But you can’t feed all the satellites. I think that Russia will promise them something, but on certain conditions – on what, we do not know, ”- said Malashenko.

According to him, the worst thing that can happen now in Afghanistan is a civil war, which could start if the Taliban “pragmatists” do not retain power over the Taliban “radicals”

“Then conditions may arise for the return of some part of the extremists. But if this audience appears there, it will be a threat first of all for the Taliban themselves, and only then for everyone else, ”Malashenko stressed.

Following the talks, all participants in the Moscow format called for the unfreezing of the country’s financial assets – after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the United States froze the country’s financial assets worth about $ 9.5 billion, and the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Union suspended funding for projects in the Islamic Republic.