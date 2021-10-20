The Ukrainian parliament announced a huge queue to the Kiev crematorium

The Verkhovna Rada reported about a huge queue from hearses to the crematorium of Kiev. According to the chairman of the health committee, Mikhail Radutsky, waiting in line is about two hours.

“Ukraine today is the second country, unfortunately, in terms of the number of deaths … The queue to the Kiev crematorium today from hearses is about two hours,” the parliamentarian said, speaking at the meeting. He noted that over the past day, more than 18 thousand cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country.

He called on the deputies and employees of the Rada apparatus to undergo revaccination. He called for an opportunity to take root directly within the walls of parliament.

Since September 23, Ukraine has moved from the “green” quarantine zone to the “yellow” one. Kherson region from October 15 fell into the “red” zone, and since October 18, the “red” level of danger operates in Odessa, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

In the “red” zone, catering establishments, theaters and cinemas, sports establishments can work only under the condition of full vaccination of both employees and visitors. The same applies to educational institutions – otherwise, they must switch to remote mode.