The UN received a letter from a 12-year-old girl from Luhansk

In the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres received a letter from a 12-year-old resident of Luhansk Faina Savenkova

UN, 20 October – RIA Novosti. The office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres received a letter from 12-year-old Lugansk resident Faina Savenkova, Deputy UN Secretary General Representative Farhan Hak told RIA Novosti. The girl recorded a video message to the members of the UN Security Council, in which she urged the organization not to forget that the children of Donbass have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. In the office of the UN Secretary General’s official representative, in response to a question about adding Savenkova to the Myrotvorets database, they urged not to use children and residents of conflict-affected regions for political purposes. “Yes, we received a letter,” Khak said. On Tuesday it became known that Savenkova wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In it, she turns to Guterres for help and asks to influence the government of Ukraine so that the personal information of minors is urgently removed from the site “Peacemaker”, and the resource itself was blocked. some steps in response to the girl’s appeal, Hack reiterated the position of the UN, according to which the organization calls not to use children and residents of conflict-affected regions for political purposes. According to Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, a copy of the letter was also sent to UNICEF. At the time of publication, the UN Children’s Fund did not answer whether they received the letter and what steps they plan to take. The site “Peacemaker” is known for scandalous publications in which it publishes the data of journalists, militias from the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR and other citizens, calling them “traitors to the motherland.” In the spring of 2016, “Peacemaker” published lists of journalists, including foreign ones, who received accreditation from the DPR and LPR, indicating their contact details, after which some of them received threats. Dunya Mijatovic, then OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, called the publication “an alarming step that could further threaten the safety of journalists.” journalists “. The database of the site “Peacemaker” also contains information about a number of Russian cultural workers and other citizens of different countries.

