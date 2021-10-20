The United States promised to hold Gazprom accountable for violating sanctions :: Business :: RBC

US senators criticized the Treasury for waiving sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator Nord Stream 2 AG. In response, the department promised to hold Gazprom accountable for violating the restrictions already imposed.

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



The United States intends to hold Gazprom accountable for violating US sanctions. US First Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said this at a congressional hearing. The broadcast was hosted by CNBC.

“We are working with you on this committee to hold Gazprom accountable for its actions that violate our sanctions,” Adeyemo said. He did not specify what kind of violations are being discussed.

Thus, Adeyemo responded to criticism of senators for the fact that the United States waived sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In particular, he avoided answering questions from Republican Senator Patrick Toomey. He asked why the US administration did not impose restrictions on the operator of Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG (a subsidiary of Gazprom).

A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.