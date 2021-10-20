The United States will review the sanctions policy towards easing

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the revision decision is based on a nine-month audit of the US Treasury’s sanctions policy. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewail Adeyemo, the new approach should “ensure the effectiveness [санкционного] instrument of national security ”. As part of this approach, the American authorities will attach great importance to the harm that sanctions can inadvertently do to vulnerable populations. According to a WSJ source in the US Treasury, now the process of agreeing on sanctions will be similar to obtaining the right to use the armed forces. Relations with allies are also on the agenda of the new sanctions policy. According to the WSJ, the Biden administration will coordinate the adopted restrictions even more closely with friendly states. Thus, the White House wants to kill two birds with one stone: both to reduce the discontent of the allies, and to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.