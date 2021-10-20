The US Army was not satisfied with the angle of view of the Microsoft augmented reality helmet

US Army





The U.S. Army has postponed military operational testing of Microsoft’s augmented reality helmets due to an issue with their wide viewing angles. According to Military Times, wide panels stretch and distort the image a little. In addition, in some helmets, the effect of a mosquito net was found – when the lines separating the pixels are visible when viewed.

Helmets and augmented reality glasses superimpose the image of virtual objects on the real world. Typically, these devices use translucent panels that reflect the image from the projector into the user’s eyes, or laser emitters that project it directly onto the retina.

In 2018, Microsoft signed a contract with the US Army for the supply of one hundred thousand augmented reality helmets – the military version of its HoloLens 2. This helmet has about twice the view of the first HoloLens (they had it at 30×17 degrees). HoloLens 2 also received a laser projection screen, sensors for recognizing and tracking real objects, and a more powerful processor.

The U.S. Army has postponed military operational trials of augmented reality helmets scheduled for this fall until next May. The reason was a number of technical problems faced by the military.

First, a wide viewing angle – about 80 degrees – stretches and distorts the image. According to Major General Anthony Potts, one can see through the helmet as through a stretched balloon. The distortion is insignificant, but the human eye is constantly trying to adapt to it, and this causes discomfort.

The US military thinks that this problem can be solved by reducing the display field to about 70 degrees. Considering that most military night vision devices have it at best 40 degrees, this will still be a significant result.

Secondly, some helmets exhibit a mosquito net effect. It can be seen in close-up images from a digital projector or on a conventional display – thin dark lines separating pixels.

The Army Night Vision Lab and Microsoft are currently working on these two issues. In January or February, the military will assess whether they have been resolved. This postpones not only the beginning of military operational tests, but also the date of arrival of helmets into service. Now it is planned that the first unit will be equipped with them in September next year.

Earlier, we wrote about the Israeli system for ARCAS assault rifles, which shows soldiers information about the combat situation, including sources of fire and ammunition levels, in augmented reality. It transmits this data to an electro-optical sight or to an eyepiece mounted on a soldier’s helmet.

Vasilisa Chernyavtseva




