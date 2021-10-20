The US authorities demanded to confiscate the ancient Roman statue bought in the name of Kim Kardashian

The US authorities demanded the confiscation of the ancient Roman statue, which, judging by the documents presented to the customs officers, was sent to Kim Kardashian. About it informs CNN.

This is a fragment of a Roman copy of the statue of Athena by the ancient Greek sculptor Myron. This fragment was discovered back in 2016 by customs officers in the port of Los Angeles.

The shipping broker then provided a form stating that the sculpture had been imported and shipped by Kim Kardashian by the Noel Roberts Trust. His organization was engaged in buying and selling real estate for Kim and Kanye West in the United States. Due to a lack of necessary documentation, customs officers confiscated the statue from the broker.

The American authorities, on the basis of the expertise of an Italian specialist, decided that this sculpture, made in the 1st or 2nd century AD, could have been stolen and illegally taken out of Italy. Now the federal prosecutor’s office has filed a civil lawsuit demanding the confiscation of the work of art, but no wrongdoing by Kim Kardashian has been announced.

Court documents say that one of the shippers was decorator Axel Vervoordt, who worked at several of Kim and Kanye’s sites. His spokesman stated that the sculpture was purchased from a respected gallery and there is no evidence that the piece of art was illegally exported from Italy.

A Kardashian spokesman, in response to a request from reporters, said that Kim had never bought the statue and was the first to hear about its existence. “We believe that she (the statue) could have been bought in her name without permission. And since the sculpture was never received [Ким], she did not know anything about the deal, ”the press secretary clarified.