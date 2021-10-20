There are two regions left in Russia without compulsory vaccination :: Society :: RBC

Vladimirov noted that the region is approaching the figure of 10-20 thousand daily vaccinated. He pointed out that this is a good trend.

According to the latest data, 92,800 people infected with coronavirus were identified in the Stavropol Territory. Herd immunity in the region reaches 32%, 708 270 people were fully vaccinated.

Thus, compulsory vaccination has not yet been introduced only in Kalmykia and Ingushetia. Moscow was the first to introduce compulsory vaccination for some workers in the summer.

The Kremlin linked the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 precisely with the “prohibitively low” level of vaccination. At the same time, the authorities believe that it is impossible to impose fines for refusing to vaccinate. “Such measures are unrealistic in our country. They contradict the social character of our state, and the social character of our state is written down in our Constitution, and the biggest adherent of this social character is President Putin, “said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova previously proposed to declare non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 due to record incidence and mortality from coronavirus. She also recommended that employers give employees two days off to get vaccinated. In addition, Golikova offered employers to transfer employees over 60 years old and citizens who have not been vaccinated to remote work for up to four weeks.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced new restrictions in the capital from October 25. Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must observe a home regime (with the exception of the vaccinated), walks and outdoor exercise are not limited. Employers are obliged to transfer to a remote mode of work at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases. At the same time, the requirement to be removed does not apply to those who have been ill or vaccinated, as well as to employees of a number of other strategic industries. Service enterprises must ensure that at least 80% of the total number of employees are vaccinated.