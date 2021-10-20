TOP-5 important questions about toughening of checks of QR codes in the Perm region

The Perm residents have more opportunities with a QR code. Photo: Yulia PYKHALOVA

“Now we have the worst situation in the entire history of the epidemic, the delta virus simultaneously infects a large number of people, all of them need medical assistance at the same time,” said Komsomolskaya Pravda on the air. Dmitry Zhebelev, Advisor to the Governor of the Perm Territory… – Last year, four thousand beds for coronavirus patients were opened in the hospitals of the region, this year there are already 6600! And with such a number of cases, every hundredth person dies.

Recently, the Federal Ministry of Health has included the Perm Territory in the TOP-7 regions of the country, where the situation with coronavirus is one of the most tense. After that, the regional Operstab made a decision to tighten anti-coronavirus measures from October 25.

Now Perm residents without QR codes will not be allowed to enter not only theaters and cinemas, but also shopping centers, restaurants and cafes. And for older people who have not vaccinated themselves or have not recovered from the coronavirus, mandatory self-isolation is introduced.

Where can an elderly person who has not been vaccinated go out? Will an unvaccinated Permian be admitted to a shopping center to get themselves vaccinated? There are many questions with new restrictions, the answers are in the material “KP”.

Where else will QR codes be checked?

From mid-October, due to the tense situation with COVID-19 in the region, restrictive measures began to operate. Only vaccinated Perm citizens were allowed to visit theaters, cinemas, fitness clubs and public events.

And now, according to the decree on new coronavirus events, an unvaccinated person will not be allowed to visit cafes, restaurants, bars and canteens. Moreover, tables in catering establishments should be at a distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other.

The list of cultural institutions that require a QR code has also been expanded. It also included concert clubs.

Also, security filters are introduced in trade organizations: shopping centers, shopping centers and shopping and entertainment centers with sales areas over 400 sq. meters. Here, goods and services will only be sold to immunized visitors.

Will an unvaccinated visitor be allowed into the shopping center – to get the vaccine?

Several mobile vaccination points in Perm are located in shopping centers, where the entrance to unvaccinated Perm residents will be closed. And how can they get vaccinated then?

The Operations Headquarters explained that some mobile vaccination points located in the shopping center have their own separate entrance, and some of the points are located in buses. But the main thing that is worth knowing to the person who made the decision to vaccinate in the shopping center is that he will be allowed there.

– The QR code will be needed only for service, – they explained to us. – An unvaccinated person can enter a shopping center, including to deliver a vaccine. But if a person wants to go to the department in a hypermarket to look for sneakers for himself, then he will not be able to do this, because in order to buy a product or service, he will need to present a QR code.

Rospotrebnadzor will begin to monitor how this rule will be observed, and if it reveals massive violations, then the Operations Headquarters will take a tougher measure – they will restrict the work of shopping and entertainment centers, shopping centers and shopping centers on weekends.

Where can an unvaccinated person not work?

Another innovation: mandatory QR codes are introduced for employees of organizations in administrative and business buildings, business centers and business centers. It also applies to the spheres of consumer services, banks, beauty salons, housing and communal services, education and others.

But there is a slight indulgence: for employees of these organizations, it is allowed to present certificates of medical relief from vaccination against COVID-19, issued in the manner established by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

By the way, in the Perm Territory there are also restrictions on the occupancy of hostels and hotels. Guests should be accommodated in no more than 50% of the room stock.

Do PCR tests work?

Previously, it was not forbidden for anti-vaccine users to go to the theater and the gym, but such leisure was affordable for them, because in order to get into a public place, it was necessary to present a PCR test done no later than 72 hours in advance.

– Now PCR studies for coronavirus do not give the right to visit organizations and events, – explained in the regional headquarters for combating coronavirus infection. – The opportunity to go with them to concerts, performances, film screenings, matches of professional clubs and other events for which a security filter was introduced earlier is also canceled.

An important addition: along with certificates and QR codes, when visiting events and places with a mass stay of people, visitors are required to present an identity card. Minors still do not need to present certificates and QR codes at the entrance, but now persons between the ages of 14 and 18 are required to present an identity document to prove their age.

Where will the elderly people of Perm who have been sent to self-isolation be able to go?

Vaccinated residents of Perm over 65 are exempt from the need to follow a home regimen, and self-isolation is introduced for unvaccinated elderly people.

“They will again have to observe the regime of strict self-isolation at the place of residence,” the Headquarters explained. – These citizens will not have to go out into the street, except in cases when a person needs to seek emergency or urgent medical care or in case of a direct threat to life and health.

Another exception is the exit of an unvaccinated elderly Perm citizen to the COVID-19 vaccination center and the nearest grocery store or pharmacy. It is allowed to walk or walk pets in deserted places at a distance not exceeding 100 meters from the house. Also, pensioners without a QR code are allowed to take out the garbage to the nearest trash can.

