Transfer of the country to the home position – Newspaper Kommersant No. 191 (7153) dated 20.10.2021

Vladimir Putin will today discuss with members of the government a proposal to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7 as part of the fight against coronavirus. At the same time, yesterday a number of new restrictions were introduced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin: he ordered Muscovites over 60 years old and citizens suffering from chronic diseases to observe a home regime, and employers – to send at least 30% of workers to remote work. Infectionists believe that the proposed measures are able to “slow down” the landslide development of the epidemic process, but they warn that a tangible decrease in the incidence of coronavirus can occur only in six months.

The meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council under the Government of the Russian Federation to combat the spread of coronavirus infection on Tuesday began with a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova: “It is proposed to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation and introduce non-working days throughout Russia from October 30, 2021 to November 7, 2021, inclusive.” … The authorities of the regions with the most tense epidemic situation, Mrs. Golikova proposed to give the right to introduce non-working days from the next Saturday, October 23rd. According to her, at the same time, admission to certain objects of vaccinated and recovered from coronavirus can be introduced upon presentation of a QR code.

From the words of the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, it was possible to conclude what prompted the emergency initiative of Mrs. Golikova: over the past week, 222,241 cases of the disease were registered, the chief medical officer reported, and this is 15.5% higher than a week earlier. The situation is complicated by the trend towards an increase in the seasonal incidence of ARVI and influenza cases. “Also, over the past five weeks, the proportion of cases that are registered in the capital cities, mainly in Moscow, has been increasing – in the 35th week from 8% to 19% last week (41st),” said Ms. Popova.

Note, on October 19, another anti-record was recorded in Russia – 1015 people died in a day. Fully vaccinated, according to the portal “Stopkoronavirus.rf”, in the country 47,558,639 people. In terms of the total number of vaccinations (98,585,601 doses), according to calculations by Our World in Data, the Russian Federation occupies 10th place, being located between Germany (109,892,041 doses) and France (96,920,975 doses). At the same time, in Russia, one of the lowest among developed countries, the indicator of the number of doses per 100 people of the population – 67.6. Here Russia is adjacent to Paraguay (68.2), Uzbekistan (67), Honduras (60.2), Laos (59.7) and Romania (58.2). In the United States, there are 121.4 doses of the vaccine per 100 people, in Japan – 143, in France – 143.5. The level of immunity from coronavirus in Russia is just over 45% and does not significantly affect the mortality rate, Tatyana Golikova admitted yesterday.

Anna Popova noted that the increase in the incidence continues in 79 subjects, in six more – without pronounced dynamics and is observed in all age groups. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko specified: the incidence “has increased several times” among minors, half of them have clinical manifestations. Mrs. Popova added that the largest increase in patients at the end of the past week is observed among school-age children and among adults over 60 years old.

Deputy Prime Minister Golikova expressed an idea of ​​how to increase the interest of elderly fellow citizens in the vaccination campaign. She proposed to give the task to employers to transfer unvaccinated citizens over 60 years of age to remote work for a month, so that those who have no medical contraindications could be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed with the proposal to “extend the sanitary rules”, saying that the details should be summarized and presented to the head of state at a meeting on Wednesday.

“At the place of permanent residence or in garden plots”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was one of the first regional leaders to respond to the proposals. In the capital, on October 19, 5.7 thousand new cases of infection were detected. Prior to that, for six days in a row, the number of infected people exceeded 6 thousand. The number of hospitalizations in Moscow approached 1.6 thousand per day – previously, the city authorities have repeatedly made it clear that additional beds and new measures to reduce the incidence become necessary when the number of hospitalizations approaches 2 thous.

Mr. Sobyanin announced urgent measures to “protect the older generation and other vulnerable categories of citizens.”

In particular, the mayor established that from October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022, Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases “must again observe the home regime – at their place of permanent residence or in garden plots.”

Those elderly and chronically ill Muscovites who have had COVID-19 over the past six months or have been vaccinated are exempted from restrictions.

During the same period, employers in Moscow were ordered to transfer at least 30% of the total number of employees, as well as all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases, to remote work. Note that the requirement to switch to remote work does not apply to vaccinated and recovered workers, as well as to employees of medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and some other strategic industries.

Finally, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow decided to expand the requirements for the previously introduced mandatory vaccination of service workers.

By January 1, 2022, employers must ensure that at least 80% of the total number of employees are vaccinated (previously it was about the planned targets of 60% vaccinated).

Note that in the spring of 2020, in connection with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, stricter restrictions were introduced in Moscow. On March 5, 2020, a high alert regime was introduced in the city (it is still in effect), and since March 26, citizens over 65 years old and people with chronic diseases have been prescribed self-isolation. Since March 30, all Muscovites have been prescribed home quarantine, allowing them to go to a nearby grocery store and pharmacy, take out the trash and walk the dog. Violators faced a fine of 4-5 thousand rubles. From April 15, for any trips in Moscow, it was necessary to receive digital codes. Since May 12, citizens have been obliged to wear masks and gloves when visiting shops and pharmacies.

In June 2021, restrictions were also introduced in Moscow, but on a smaller scale. Against the background of a surge in morbidity, the city authorities established non-working days from 13 to 20 June. In catering establishments, visitors began to use QR codes. They could be received by those who were vaccinated, who had had a coronavirus or who passed a negative PCR test. In addition, the authorities obliged companies to transfer 30% of employees to telecommuting.

“Processes for remote work have long been established”

The employers interviewed by Kommersant do not yet plan to significantly restructure their activities in connection with the possible introduction of new non-working days and the adjustment of the partial retirement regime in Moscow, while clarifying that they are already working taking into account the epidemic situation. Continuous-cycle companies note that restrictions will not affect their work, banks and IT companies note that teleworking technologies have long been developed, and retail chains and catering establishments report on the proportion of vaccinated employees, which they expect will allow them to continue working.

So, in the energy company “T Plus” Kommersant said they had taken the necessary measures to reduce the risks of the spread of coronavirus and will continue to work on heating the regions as usual. Rosseti are ready to leave at work only the personnel who ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers, “customer service can be carried out completely remotely – the company has developed remote services that have proven their effectiveness in the first months of the pandemic.” “All technological and business processes for remote work have long been established,” says the president of the League of the Digital Economy and managing partner AT Consulting Sergey Shilov. “We will continue to work these days and provide service for our clients.”

Banks also see no problem in complying with the new restrictions. So, in the case of the introduction of non-working days of branch Raiffeisenbank will continue to work. “70% of the bank’s back office employees have been working in a hybrid schedule since April 2020 and will continue to work this way,” the press service said. “Each team, if necessary, can independently decide on a temporary transition to remote work.” Rosbank As a systemically important credit institution, it will continue to provide a full range of services in all branches in a standard manner, notes Maria Mosina, HR Director of Rosbank. All measures will be taken to “ensure the safety and well-being of customers, partners and employees,” but the bank at the same time recommends using the mobile application. Since March 2020, at the head office of Rosbank, most employees work remotely, no more than 30% of employees go to work.

President of the Association of Operators fitness industry Olga Kiseleva is sure that the industry will not have problems with transferring 30% of the staff to remote work – the clubs already had such experience. But increasing the rate of vaccination to 80%, she said, could be a daunting task. According to Ms. Kiseleva, 60% of workers have already been vaccinated, the remaining 40% are the most difficult category, which will require more effort to work with.

V ASNA (unites more than 10 thousand pharmacies) reported that most of the employees are vaccinated or have a high level of antibodies after illness. Online “Ribbon” the proportion of vaccinated employees exceeds 70%, in “M.Video-Eldorado” about 75% of the personnel were vaccinated, while in Moscow and the Moscow region this number is “slightly higher than the average for the company.” In the Civil Code “Shokoladnitsa” (manages the establishments of the same name, as well as the networks “Coffee House”, “Wabi Saby”, etc.) believe that the restaurant industry will cope with vaccination of at least 80% of the staff. In the group itself, the indicator reached 87%.

V PepsiCo Since the beginning of the pandemic, most of the administrative staff have been transferred to a remote mode of work with a visit to the office if necessary. All employees visiting the office are vaccinated, the office maintains a distance when seating, and wearing masks is mandatory for everyone.

“We are coming to the end of the first major phase of the pandemic.”

Infectious disease specialist, candidate of medical sciences Ilya Akinfiev notes that since the beginning of the pandemic, it is the workload of the bed fund that has been considered an indicator of the need to introduce new restrictions. Note, according to the head of the Ministry of Health, 255 thousand out of 274 thousand beds for patients with COVID-19 are currently occupied in Russia. In a number of regions, reserves are again close to exhaustion – for example, on Tuesday the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said that the hospitals in the region had run out of places for patients with coronavirus. According to him, the situation in the near future “does not cause optimism.” Kommersant asked the Ministry of Health to report on the reserves of the health care system, but has not yet received a comment. Mikhail Murashko earlier made it clear that a particularly tense situation with coronavirus is now developing in Udmurtia, Perm Territory, Bashkiria and Tatarstan, Ivanovo, Orenburg and Tyumen regions.

According to Ilya Akinfiev, the proposed “holidays” are unlikely to help stop new infections, but they can “slow down the process”, extend it over time and thus reduce the burden on the healthcare system. Epidemiologist, director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Medical Research of the European University Anton Barchuk agrees with him: “Any measures that reduce the number of contacts are always effective.” According to him, we are coming to the end of the “first big phase of the pandemic.” He believes that in about six months, there will be practically no people in the population who either have not been ill or have not been vaccinated. Mr. Barchuk refers in this case to data from a study that the institute conducts in St. Petersburg: only 3-5% of people “get sick” with coronavirus per month, and the rate of vaccination is so low that it does not generally affect the natural course of the epidemic. “Accordingly, in about six months we can see a drop in the number of daily cases. If this does not happen, one of the reasons may be associated with insufficient duration of protection after illness or after vaccination, ”says Mr. Barchuk. It is too early to say that the current wave is larger than the winter upswing in 2020 and the summer surge in 2021, says Anton Barchuk. According to him, then there were more hospitalizations in Moscow and St. Petersburg. At the same time, in some regions, the situation may be more difficult now than at the previous “peaks”.

