Trump predicted the hunt for the founding fathers of the United States

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Former American leader Donald Trump was outraged by the decision to dismantle a statue of the third US President Thomas Jefferson from the City Hall of the City Hall of New York City, predicting that the next target would be the other Founding Fathers of the States. but soon healthy people will return, and our country will be respected again, “Trump said. It was decided to remove Jefferson’s statue from the city commission hall by the end of the year, it will be transferred to a public place to be determined. Since 1915, the city council building has been an exact plaster copy of the bronze original of the statue, which is located in the Capitol. Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) – one of the founding fathers of the United States and authors of the Declaration of Independence (1776), the third president of the United States (1801-1809 ). In the United States, many monuments have been erected to him, a portrait of Jefferson is depicted on a two-dollar bill and a 5-cent coin.

