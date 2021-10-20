https://ria.ru/20211020/arest-1755492093.html
Turkey arrested four Russians on espionage charges
Four citizens of the Russian Federation, one citizen of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Ukraine were arrested in Turkey on charges of military and political espionage, as well as preparation of attacks RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
ANKARA, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Four citizens of the Russian Federation, one citizen of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Ukraine were arrested in Turkey on charges of military and political espionage, as well as preparation of attacks on Chechen oppositionists, according to the newspaper Hurriyet. The newspaper lists the names of those arrested – these are citizens of Russia Abdulla Abdullaev, Ravshan Akhmedov, Beslan Rasaev and Aslanbek Abdulmuslimov, citizens of Ukraine and Uzbekistan Igor Efrim and Amir Yusupov. Earlier, a source told RIA Novosti that six people were detained in Turkey on suspicion of preparing an attack on foreigners and espionage, and all of them are from Chechnya.
