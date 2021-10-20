https://ria.ru/20211020/kaznin-1755493748.html
TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the 48th year of life
TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48 – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021
TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the 48th year of life
TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48, according to the website of the Dozhd TV channel *. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T22: 47
2021-10-20T22: 47
2021-10-20T23: 02
Russia
society
Dmitry Kaznin
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755493852_0:393:2048:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb97514d69187b2670ca515bff2d0bf.jpg
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48, according to the website of the Dozhd TV channel. * It is added that Kaznin worked at the radio stations City FM and Moscow FM, as well as on the Dozhd TV channel. * “He had a very difficult situation. For years Dima struggled with this. Somehow morally, it seems to me, he defeated him, did not let this disease in himself. He did regular chemotherapy, he had many surgeries, but internally he did not let this sore come to his senses. ” Rain “* words of the director general of the TV channel Natalia Sindeeva. * Media acting as a foreign agent.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755493852_0:201:2048:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_1f868fbddeb88b1f42ff5afaedc9dec0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
russia, society, dmitry kaznin
TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the 48th year of life