https://ria.ru/20211020/kaznin-1755493748.html

TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the 48th year of life

TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48 – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021

TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the 48th year of life

TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48, according to the website of the Dozhd TV channel *. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T22: 47

2021-10-20T22: 47

2021-10-20T23: 02

Russia

society

Dmitry Kaznin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755493852_0:393:2048:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb97514d69187b2670ca515bff2d0bf.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. TV presenter Dmitry Kaznin died at the age of 48, according to the website of the Dozhd TV channel. * It is added that Kaznin worked at the radio stations City FM and Moscow FM, as well as on the Dozhd TV channel. * “He had a very difficult situation. For years Dima struggled with this. Somehow morally, it seems to me, he defeated him, did not let this disease in himself. He did regular chemotherapy, he had many surgeries, but internally he did not let this sore come to his senses. ” Rain “* words of the director general of the TV channel Natalia Sindeeva. * Media acting as a foreign agent.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755493852_0:201:2048:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_1f868fbddeb88b1f42ff5afaedc9dec0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

russia, society, dmitry kaznin