Two Beltelecom employees will go to trial for leaking these security officials

MINSK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Two employees of Beltelecom, a large Belarusian state telecommunications company, will stand trial for transferring personal data of security officials to the administrators of Telegram channels recognized as extremist in the country, the press service of the republic’s IC said on Wednesday. who transferred personal and other personal data of more than 150 individuals to the administrators of extremist Telegram channels, from among the leaders and employees of various law enforcement agencies, judges, journalists, education and medical workers, public figures, “the statement on the website of the SK says. investigators, a 24-year-old sales specialist and a 35-year-old telecommunications engineer of this organization “were inspired by the calls of destructive Telegram channels …, transmitted … personal and other personal data of customers to which they had access.” “The organization’s employees have repeatedly expressed their desire to assist in criminal activities and proactively contacted the channel administrators. In some cases, they received a list of 15-20 people, after which they processed the data and sent the final version with confidential information to the administrators. Thus, according to the UK, the men assisted the administrators of extremist Telegram channels in discrediting the current government, inciting social hatred and discord, the need for … the use of violence, damage to property, dissemination of slanderous information, impact on management, law enforcement activities of state bodies. ” According to the investigation, one of the accused received about $ 300 for his activities, the settlement with him was carried out in cryptocurrency. The men were charged under eight articles of the criminal code, including aiding in incitement to hatred, illegal actions in relation to information about private life, misappropriation of computer information. , aiding violence against an official. They could face up to 12 years in prison. “The materials have been handed over to the prosecutor to be sent to court. The preventive measure has not changed. The accused are in custody.” “Inspections of the seized computer equipment, mobile phones, Internet resources have been carried out,” the Investigative Committee noted. opposition actions. The KGB of Belarus said in February that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, and an attempted terrorist attack.

MINSK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Two employees of Beltelecom, a large Belarusian state telecommunications company, will stand trial for transferring personal data of security officials to the administrators of Telegram channels recognized as extremist in the country, the press service of the republic’s IC said on Wednesday.
“The investigation of the criminal case against two employees of the Beltelecom enterprise, who transferred personal and other personal data of more than 150 persons to the administrators of extremist Telegram channels, from among the heads and employees of various law enforcement agencies, judges, journalists, workers in the field of education and medicine, public figures, “- said in a message on the website of the UK.
October 18, 06:43 PM

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus published a list of extremist groups

According to the investigation, the 24-year-old sales specialist and 35-year-old telecommunications engineer of this organization “were inspired by the calls of destructive Telegram channels …, transmitted … personal and other personal data of clients to which they had access.” “The organization’s employees have repeatedly expressed their desire to assist in criminal activities and proactively contacted the channel administrators. In some cases, they received a list of 15-20 people, after which they processed the data and sent the final version with confidential information to the administrators. each person from the list “, – the message says.

Thus, according to the Investigative Committee, “men assisted the administrators of extremist Telegram channels in discrediting the current government, inciting social hostility and discord, the need for … the use of violence, damage to property, dissemination of slanderous information, destructive influence on the management and law enforcement activities of state bodies.” According to the investigation, one of the accused received about $ 300 for his activities, the settlement with him was carried out in cryptocurrency.

October 2, 12:14 PM

Lukashenko spoke about the oppositionists who left Belarus

The men were charged under eight articles of the criminal code, including aiding in incitement to hatred, illegal actions with respect to information about private life, misappropriation of computer information, aiding in violence against an official. They could face up to 12 years in prison.

“The materials have been handed over to the prosecutor to be sent to court. The measure of restraint has not changed. The accused are in custody,” the message says.

September 29, 09:09 PM

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus warned of a tough response to the murder of a KGB officer

According to the IC, the investigators questioned the accused, victims and witnesses. “Inspections of the seized computer equipment, mobile phones, Internet resources were carried out,” the UK noted.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which, according to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, massive opposition protests took place in the country. The KGB of Belarus said in February that the manifestations of the protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, and an attempted terrorist attack.
October 18, 07:24 PM

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus offered to revoke citizenship for work in Western countries

