Tymoshenko named the reasons for the energy crisis in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, named the reasons for the energy crisis in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement published on website party.

According to her, what is happening in the country is connected with the incompetence of the authorities and “corruption machinations with the resale of Ukrainian gas”, the consequences of which will soon affect the citizens and the business sphere.

Tymoshenko called on the authorities to “not tell tales from the rostrum” and “raise taxes”, but to reduce the price of energy resources up to the abolition of VAT, to introduce “direct support and subsidies for businesses in key strategic sectors”.

The leader of “Batkivshchyna” demanded to declare a state of emergency in the country and adopt a national action program.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko statedthat there is enough gas in the underground gas storage facilities of Ukraine for the heating season. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reportedthat the coal reserves at the thermal power plants of the state-owned company “Centrenergo” will be enough for about one to two weeks.