U.S. Senate Committee approves anti-China sanctions bill

US Senate Committee approved a bill on anti-China sanctions – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

U.S. Senate Committee approves anti-China sanctions bill

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced that it had approved a bill on the introduction of sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities of the PRC in connection with … RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

2021-10-19

2021-10-19T23: 34

2021-10-19T23: 34

in the world

USA

China

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced that it has approved a bill on the imposition of sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities of the PRC in connection with Beijing's activities in the disputed areas of the South China Sea. "At today's meeting, the Foreign Relations Committee approved Bill No. 1657," the committee said in a statement on its Twitter. As explained on the committee's website, the bill involves the introduction of sanctions against individuals and legal entities in China, who "are involved in certain actions related to territorial disputes in the South China and East China Seas." The restrictions imply, in particular, the blocking of property in the United States and the refusal to issue American visas to those who fall under them. The sanctions, as specified in the bill, will be subject to persons and companies that develop projects in the areas of the South China Sea contested by the ASEAN group countries, as well as participate in activities that threaten stability and peace in these areas. Now the bill has to get approval in the entire house of the American Congress.

USA

China

2021

news

ru-RU

