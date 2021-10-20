Ukraine announced an energy catastrophe

https://ria.ru/20211020/katastrofa-1755314771.html

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. A catastrophic situation has developed on the energy markets of Ukraine. The corresponding statement was spread by the national Federation of employers of the country. This year there has been a huge increase in the cost of energy resources, a situation has developed when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises is four to five times higher than that of their competitors, the Federation noted. Experts warn that this is a state of affairs. will provoke extremely negative consequences for the national economy. In particular, we are talking about cuts at enterprises, closings of companies, an increase in labor migration and a decrease in revenues to state and municipal budgets. The statement was made public after the Batkivshchyna party of ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko demanded a for the critical situation with gas reserves in the country and inflated housing and communal services tariffs. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk, in turn, said that the current government of the country did not purchase gas on time, when the price was not so high, due to which now losses will amount to five billion Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. From the beginning of August to the end of September, they more than doubled. The historical maximum was recorded on October 6 – 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

