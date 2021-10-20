https://ria.ru/20211020/ukraina-1755373087.html
Ukraine will be banned from replenishing deposits with Russian rubles
KIEV, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Since November 21, the National Bank of Ukraine has banned Ukrainian banks from accepting Russian rubles to replenish deposits, the restrictions will apply only to deposit accounts of the population, the Internet edition “Strana.ua” reports on Wednesday, citing a document from the regulator that they have at their disposal. Ukraine has banned Ukrainian banks from accepting Russian rubles to replenish deposits since November 21. Yesterday, the National Bank sent a corresponding document to the banking system, “the publication said in Telegram. The publication also published a photo of the relevant document. The publication, citing sources, reported that the restriction applies only to deposit accounts of the population, and does not apply to all others. The deputy chairman of the board of one of the Ukrainian banks in the commentary to “Strana.ua” in total, the acceptance of rubles on any accounts, including current and card accounts, has been curtailed. “Banks, for sure, will curtail the acceptance of rubles on any accounts, no one wants to deal with inspectors from the NBU and prove which type of account was allowed to be replenished and which one was not. It is easier to cover everything at once,” the source quotes the source.
