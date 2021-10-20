UN: Plans for the production of hydrocarbons are incompatible with the fight against global warming | News from Germany on world events | DW

National plans for the extraction of fossil fuels remain incompatible with the climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement. As indicated in a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published on Wednesday, October 20, signatory states, despite increased climate ambitions and commitments to zero CO2 emissions, still plan to extract more than double the fossil fuel by 2030. fuel than is actually possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
“Governments are planning production volumes that are far beyond what we can safely burn,” says Ploy Achakulvisut, lead author of the study, Stockholm Environment Institute scientist. According to the researcher, by 2030, governments intend to extract “about 110 percent more fossil fuels than would be compatible with a warming limit of 1.5 degrees, and 45 percent more than a temperature limit of two degrees.”
The report provides overviews of 15 leading manufacturing countries, including Germany, India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. According to the authors of the report, “most of the governments of these countries continue to provide significant political support for the production of fossil fuels.”
The window of opportunity closes
“The devastating effects of climate change are in full view. There is still time to contain long-term warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius, but that window of opportunity is closing quickly,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.
Adopted in 2015 under the auspices of the UN, the Paris Climate Agreement proclaims the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preventing the global average annual temperature on the planet from rising by more than two degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100, as well as taking measures to keep warming within 1, 5 degrees.
See also:
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
7000 people came to the central square of the city
On the eve of the UN climate conference in Bonn, large protests to protect the climate took place. Nearly seven thousand people rallied in the central square of the city near the Bonn Cathedral.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
The main enemy of the climate is coal …
The main demand of the action was the cessation of electricity production from coal, the shutdown of coal-fired thermal power plants in Germany, as well as the transition to renewable energy sources.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
… and Donald Trump
Those gathered were holding banners with the words “I am the climate” (Je suis Climat), “Members of the coal lobby – dress warmly, we will not retreat” and “Trump is climate genocide.” The rally participants expressed dissatisfaction with the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
Procession through Bonn
Later, this action continued in the form of a march towards the quarter where government buildings were located at the time when Bonn was the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany. It is there that the site of the UN climate conference is located.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
Bike ride from Cologne to Bonn
About a thousand participants of the bike ride along the Cologne-Bonn route also arrived there. They also demanded that politicians stop mining coal.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
Who organized the action?
The events were organized by German trade unions, Oxfam, and environmental organizations such as Campact, BUND, WWF and Greenpeace.
-
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Bonn to protect the climate
Promotions ended peacefully
According to the police, the rally on the central square of Bonn, the procession and the bike ride took place calmly and without detention. The activists intend to continue rallies during the days of the event. The 23rd Climate Conference will be held from 6 to 17 November and will be attended by 25,000 people from 197 countries.
Author: Nikita Batalov
Source link