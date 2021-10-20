UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting after North Korea’s missile tests

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting following North Korea’s launch of a sea-launched ballistic missile on October 19. The meeting will be held at the initiative of the United States, Great Britain and France. It is reported by the Japanese channel NHK.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

UN sanctions have been imposed against the DPRK due to the development of nuclear and missile military programs. Nevertheless, Pyongyang continues to test new carriers of atomic weapons. On October 19, the country successfully launched a new ballistic missile from a submarine, according to the official Central Telegraph Agency.

North Korea has one of the most numerous submarine fleets in the world, with an estimated 70 to 90 diesel boats. The ability to equip one of them with nuclear weapons will significantly worsen stability in the region. In addition, the launch on October 19 was the eighth major test of North Korean missiles this year.

After the launches on September 15 and 28, the Security Council was already trying to agree on a statement about the tests. However, it was not possible to agree on the text due to the positions of the representatives of Russia and China, NHK reports.