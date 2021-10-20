Unrecognizable: what 35-year-old Amber Heard looks like today after her divorce from Johnny Depp

Workers’ affairs

While Johnny Depp loses one job after another (so, he was already abandoned by the creators of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Beasts”), Amber with a workload is in complete order. Her recent projects include the Justice League franchise and the Opposition series, as well as collaboration with beauty brands. Recently, the girl took to the podium as a brand ambassador and surprised everyone with her appearance. We look at the photo (including comparing it with how it looked before) in the gallery:

Many viewers noted that the star’s face seemed to be swollen, and facial expressions changed. Perhaps, on the eve of the event, a celebrity went to a beautician and this, for example, is the result of injections of hyaluronic acid, which can give swelling. There is another version – in April of this year, she had a daughter, Una Paige Hurd, who was carried by a surrogate mother. Probably, the actress is not up to sleep now and she is visited first of all by taking care of the baby.

Lingering divorce

The romantic story of Amber and Johnny lasted 4 years. They met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2012, the actor switched to a new girlfriend from Vanessa Paradis (he lived with her for 14 years) and three years later signed with Hurd. The star marriage lasted a little over a year, and almost immediately with the divorce declaration, the actress put Depp’s police evidence of bullying on the table. The stars were officially divorced in 2017, but the story of mutual claims continues to this day.

Amber said: her husband repeatedly beat her, threatened her and her family, was often in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication. The proof of the star were photographs of her bruised face, audio recordings of her husband’s insulting statements, videos of his inappropriate antics.

At first, the audience was on the side of the artist, although the accusations against everyone’s favorite sounded wild. One of the few supporters of Depp at that time was his ex, Paradis, who said that she could not say anything bad about the father of her children.

When employers gradually began to refuse the actor, he went on the attack and presented his testimonies, and also sued the media for disseminating information that he was a rapist. During the court proceedings, for example, it turned out that Amber secretly met with the entrepreneur Elon Musk when Depp was not at home; she also beat her husband; wrote down threatening messages to him during quarrels; and once threw a bottle at Depp, which caused the artist to nearly lose his finger. In the gallery, read about the stellar men whose life went downhill after the divorce:

Who will win

One of the last trump cards thrown on the table by Depp is the conclusion that Amber did not spend the money she received in the divorce on charity. The fund, where the actress allegedly wanted to take the funds, did not confirm its receipt. A proven lie can seriously damage an actress’s reputation. Petitions have already appeared against Amber’s participation in the second Aquaman tape, and comments about her dismissal are increasingly appearing under the latest posts of beauty brands collaborating with Heard.

It is not known which of these two will win in the end, but one thing is clear: celebrities will still tell many details about themselves, just to knock out the other. The case when, after breaking up, we learn much more about this couple than was known during their romantic phase.