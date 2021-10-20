Urgent coronavirus restrictions are introduced in Moscow 10/19/2021

In the capital, from October 25, urgent coronavirus restrictionsto protect the older generation and other vulnerable citizens. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the signing of the corresponding decree reported on my blog.

“Today, 60% of patients in covid hospitals are Muscovites over the age of 60. Almost 80% of people on mechanical ventilation are elderly people. Among those who died from covid, their share reaches 86%. And, as a rule, they weren’t vaccinated. In this situation, we must accept Urgent measuresto protect the older generation and other vulnerable categories of citizens, ”Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

So, with October 25, 2021 until February 25, 2022 Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must again observe home mode at the place of permanent residence or in garden plots. Walks and physical education in the fresh air are not limited. Working citizens have the right to get sick leave.

At the same time, from the need to observe the home regime released elderly and chronically ill Muscovites in case they have been ill COVID-19 in the past six months either were vaccinated…

Also with October 25, 2021 of the year until February 25, 2022 employers operating in Moscow are required to transfer to remote operating mode:

at least 30% of the total number of employees;

all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. The only exception is for employees whose presence in the workplace is critical to the functioning of the organization.

It is clarified that the requirement to switch to remote work does not apply to vaccinated and recovered workers, as well as to workers of medical organizations, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Rosatom, Roskosmos and some other strategic industries.

It is recommended, first of all, to transfer unvaccinated and non-sick employees of pre-retirement age and those who, for health reasons, are in the high-risk zone, to “remote work”.

In addition, the chief sanitary doctor for the city of Moscow made a decision (decree of October 19, 2021) to increase the requirements for compulsory vaccination service workers. In accordance with it, enterprises and organizations working in these industries are required to provide vaccination by January 1, 2022. not less than 80% of the total number of employees. Vaccination with the first component must be carried out by December 1, 2021.