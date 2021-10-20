US intends to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violation | News | News

The United States plans to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violations. This was announced on October 19 by the country’s first deputy finance minister Wally Adeyemo against the backdrop of criticism of senators for Washington’s refusal to take measures against the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline.

“We are working with you on this committee to hold Gazprom accountable for its actions that violate our sanctions,” he said.

Earlier, on October 19, the ex-ombudsman of Ukraine, the former representative of Kiev in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG for Donbass, Valeria Lutkovskaya, stated that Ukraine’s attempts to interfere with the certification of the SP-2 in Europe had failed. Therefore, in her opinion, it is time to start thinking “not about how to harm someone, but what it will be like for Ukraine.”

On October 18, it became known that NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in the certification process of the operator of the SP-2 gas pipeline.

On the same day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt said that the gas pipeline could be put into operation by the end of 2021. According to him, the vector of further actions has already been lined up.

According to the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG, the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that SP-2 is a guarantor of Europe’s energy security and a factor of infrastructure stability.

The construction of the SP-2 gas pipeline was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea for the purpose of direct gas supplies to Europe without transit through the territories of other countries.

The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.