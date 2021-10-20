Violators of the mask regime in a shopping center in Moscow will be traced by cameras :: Society :: RBC

Artem Romanov, an expert on security systems at the Krok IT company, says that a fine for the absence of a mask can only be issued to a person whose biometrics are already in the city hall’s database. The relevant database of faces of all residents of the city does not yet exist.

Muscovites must wear masks from May 12, 2020. At first, this was only needed in public transport and shops, but later masks became mandatory in other institutions.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on September 11 that she saw no reason to abolish the mask regime in Russia. At the same time, in January Popova did not rule out that it would be possible to abandon the mask regime this year with a successful vaccination campaign and after people “learn to live with the virus.”

Moscow will strengthen control over wearing masks in cafes and shops



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has tightened restrictions against COVID-19. Unvaccinated Muscovites over 60 years old and with chronic diseases should switch to home regime, but with the opportunity to walk and play sports on the street. Employers must transfer at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases to telecommuting (this requirement does not apply to vaccinated employees). Service enterprises must ensure that at least 80% of the total number of employees are vaccinated. Among the new measures, there are no QR codes similar to those introduced in Moscow in the summer.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also proposed to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7, employers to provide employees with two days off for vaccination.