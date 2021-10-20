Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government on the situation with COVID-19 – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a videoconference with members of the government on the situation with COVID-19 and the introduction of new measures to combat coronavirus infection in the country.

Earlier, on October 20, members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council for Combating COVID-19, headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, discussed the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.

In five regions of Russia, there is a tense situation with the incidence of coronavirus infection. The red list includes Udmurtia, Perm Territory, Orenburg, Tyumen and Ivanovo regions, as well as the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan. In terms of overall incidence rates, the country is now approaching the peak of last year.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the past week, 222,241 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded, which is 15.5% more than the previous one. In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova came up with an initiative to declare non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7.

Against the background of the complication of the situation with the pandemic, the authorities are planning other forced, but necessary steps – self-isolation of pensioners, remote access for older workers and the use of QR codes throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the daily fight against a new coronavirus infection costs the Russian budget 2 billion rubles.

Vladimir Putin is not yet planning a special appeal to the Russians in connection with the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.