Vologda woman confessed to the murder of a nine-year-old girl

A 40-year-old Vologda woman suspected of the massacre of nine-year-old Sonya confessed to the murder. The regional department of the TFR reported that it happened “on the basis of hostile relations.”

Delivered from Karelia to her native Vologda, Ulyana L. said that in the first half of the day on October 16, she treated two girlfriends to sweets, and then invited them to her apartment. One girl left later, but Sonya stayed behind – the feast continued at her home. On the same day, Ulyana stabbed the schoolgirl several times with a knife and left for dead, while she left for a neighboring region, where she boarded a train en route to Murmansk. She was removed from him, after which she was taken to the hospital with symptoms of an overdose of sleeping pills.

A number of publications indicate that the suspect, registered in a mental hospital and for this reason deprived of parental rights for two children, during interrogation, called the reason for the murder a desire to “leave a mark on history”, since she was diagnosed with blood cancer. There is no official confirmation of this information.

Taking into account the behavior of Ulyana L., she will be sent for a forensic psychiatric examination, according to the results of which the woman can be placed in a specialized hospital for compulsory treatment. In this case, she will avoid punishment under the article “Murder of a minor.”