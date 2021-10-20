what was at the meeting with Putin

From October 30 to November 7 inclusive in Russia are declared non-working days. This proposal was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the government. The President has already signed a corresponding decree. At the same time, business will lose 4 billion rubles a day these days. The head of the Russian state asked the government to think about compensating entrepreneurs for these losses.

Working Russians have nothing to lose: they are guaranteed a salary for a non-working week. In addition, Putin reminded the heads of the regions that, depending on the epidemiological situation with COVID-19, they can introduce a non-working day regime from October 23, or, conversely, extend it after November 7 for another week.

Starting November 15, small and medium-sized enterprises affected by antiquated restrictions may begin to pay grants. Their size will be one minimum wage per employee, announced the first deputy prime minister of the government Andrei Belousov. Also, concessional financing of enterprises at 3% will be resumed. The main condition for obtaining it is the preservation of the number of employees.

The President of Russia asked regional officials not to embellish the picture and in no case underestimate the statistics on the incidence of COVID-19. It is dangerous in such a situation, the head of state warned. He also appealed to those who are sick or in contact with sick people with a request to take sick leave. This will break the epidemic chains of the spread of the virus.

“We have only two ways to get through this period: to get sick and get vaccinated,” Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with an appeal.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has already responded to the president’s call to increase testing in the regions. She considers it completely justified to multiply the tests in comparison with the standard. The standard is 200 tests per day per 100 thousand inhabitants. In addition, Golikova considered it justified to restrict the work of public catering at a later time – from 23 to 6 o’clock. Golikova also spoke in favor of toughening anti-epidemic measures in transport and expanding the scope of QR codes on vaccinations or past illness.

Putin also asked the government to establish daily monitoring to control the availability of medicines in the regions and medical oxygen.

Over the past week, the incidence in Russia has increased by 15.5%, added Tatyana Golikova. In 35 regions, the incidence rate already exceeds the national average. In Russia as a whole, 86.6% of beds intended for covid patients are already occupied. In about a third of regions, this figure has already exceeded 90%.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that in 17 regions, that is, in almost every fifth, the situation with hospitalization, the severe course of COVID-19 and mortality is already critical. Among these regions are the Amur, Volgograd and Voronezh regions. Also, a critical situation is developing in Tomsk, Samara, Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kursk, Kirov, Novgorod, Omsk, Orenburg regions, as well as in Mordovia, North Ossetia, Komi and Tatarstan. At the same time, in Tatarstan, Tomsk and Chelyabinsk regions, the level of herd immunity is lower than the national average. Adygea, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol Territory and Kamchatka also lag behind in vaccination.