https://ria.ru/20211020/vaktsina-1755490617.html

WHO confirms Sputnik V review is in final stages

WHO has confirmed that the consideration of “Sputnik V” is in the final stage – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

WHO confirms Sputnik V review is in final stages

The prequalification of Sputnik V for WHO approval is entering its final stages, the World Health Organization confirmed. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T22: 08

2021-10-20T22: 08

2021-10-20T22: 38

spread of coronavirus

Russian direct investment fund

Russia

WHO

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

satellite v vaccine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/06/1740074052_0:192:2766:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_066ba792e1a004b4af295d06992dae3d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The prequalification of Sputnik V for WHO approval is entering the final stage, the World Health Organization confirmed. As noted by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF expects WHO to approve the drug in the next couple of months. At the end of September, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko met with the director general of the organization Tedros Ghebreyesus. The parties were convinced that there are no obstacles to work on the recognition of Sputnik. According to the head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg, the main difficulties on this path are associated with the struggle for funds from international monetary funds. Of these, they finance vaccination in countries that have not been able to develop their own analogue or do not have the money to purchase. According to him, this is tens of billions of dollars. “Sputnik V” has been approved in 70 countries with a total population of four billion people – this is more than 50% of the world’s population. The vaccine has the second highest number of government approvals in the world and remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced a link between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211008/vaktsina-1753648320.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/06/1740074052_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6253dd760c00e89dabe4347bb52745f5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

russian direct investment fund, russia, who, coronaviruses, covid-19 coronavirus, satellite v vaccine