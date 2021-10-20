Yuri Dud was sentenced to a fine in the case of drug propaganda – Gazeta.Ru

Blogger and TV presenter Yuri Dud was sentenced to a fine of 100 thousand rubles. in the case of drug propaganda, reports Telegram-channel Baza with reference to the decision of the Zyuzinsky court of Moscow.

Dudyu was charged with an article on the promotion of drugs using the Internet; he was threatened with a larger fine – up to 1.5 million rubles.

In the summer, volunteers of the Safe Internet League sent a request to the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to check one of the episodes of the YouTube show “vDud”. We are talking about an interview with the Ukrainian video blogger Ivan Rudskiy, known as Ivangai. In a conversation with Dud, he spoke about his experience of using drugs. The recording of the conversation was published on YouTube two weeks before the Safer Internet League addressed law enforcement officers.

Previously reportedthat Dud did not appear in court in the case of drug propaganda.