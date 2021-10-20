Zelensky’s rating collapsed: Ukrainians were upset with 40 million offshore dollars

At the same time, the rating of Petro Poroshenko sank (15.6), Yulia Tymoshenko (12.2) grew noticeably and just burst into the list of presidential candidates recently, through Zelensky’s efforts, his ex-friend and ex-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov (7.1 %). It should also be noted that on the conditionally pro-Russian flank of Ukrainian politics, everything is still stable – with one of the leaders of the Opposition Party – For Life! Yuriy Boyko is in fourth place and has a rating of 9.4%, in seventh position with 6.2% is the owner of the not yet banned Nash TV channel, Kharkiv resident Yevgeny Muraev.

In the KIIS survey, the main thing is dates. He recorded the mood of the Ukrainian population before the start of the heating season and the first “winter” payments for gas. So the energy crisis has not yet played its role here. The drop in the rating is the result of a series of scandals, the main one of which was the discovered offshore companies of Vladimir Zelensky. It turns out that the main critic of offshore companies Poroshenko and a fighter against oligarchs himself avoided Ukrainian taxes, and received money, as much as $ 40 million, from the accounts of the firms of the Dnipropetrovsk oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. After a long pause, Zelensky came out with an interview on the channel of the oligarch Viktor Pinchuk, where he said that he went offshore under Viktor Yanukovych, and received money for creativity.

Zelensky’s political strategists believe that his voter does not have a higher education, does not analyze complex stories with numbers, but simply “loves with his heart.” Apparently, the President of Ukraine has penetrated his fans a little lower – to the liver. Zelenskiy’s rating gradually grew from February to September 2021, but people are finally tired. From what? There are several versions at once – for example, the loud, awkward and in some places scandalous resignations of the Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov and the former head of the campaign headquarters of candidate Zelensky, his chief political strategist Dmitry Razumkov. The team of Volodymyr Zelenskyy thus gradually reduced to him alone and those who came from the small company Kvartal 95, but in the person of Avakov, the last lightning rod left the Ukrainian government. Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs is also Vladimir Zelensky, who is responsible for everything in general: from the failures of individual deputies from the Servant of the People party to the absence of a heating season in cities.

In Kiev, for example, the city council has not yet made an appropriate decision on connecting heating, because there have not been two days in a row with an average daily temperature of +8, but there are only nights with a temperature of +2. Cities are saving money, since most budget institutions have not yet signed contracts for the supply of gas. In a situation where gas prices are already three – for the population, for schools and hospitals and a market for enterprises, 5 times more – commercial suppliers are emphatically in no rush. And cities know the size of their gas quotas at a special price of 16.8 hryvnia and understand that they still have to pay three times more from above.

It’s cold in kindergartens, apartments and hospitals, people are angry, and the TV suddenly began to tell them about $ 40 million in the presidential offshore, which were spent on apartments in London. With the drop in ratings, the loyalty of Ukrainian oligarchs’ TV channels to the incumbent also fell. And this is some kind of vicious circle …