5 star couples with the most interesting style – InStyle.ru

Celebrities have learned at the dawn of the 2000s that the secret of success is a thoughtful style in a pair. Especially when it comes to social events. Fans Victoria and David Beckham still remember their appearance at the Versace Club party in London in 1999 in black leather Gucci suits. And the denim ensemble of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards still serves as inspiration for all sorts of memes.

Victoria and David Beckham at the Versace Club party in London, 1999

Nowadays, the most interesting thing is to watch how young celebrities in love dress in everyday life and at social events. Boys are no longer limited to dark denim jeans and T-shirts, and girls experiment with rare vintage pieces and are not afraid to show leather. Below are the coolest and most fashionable couples, each new photo of which is a holiday.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

These two are the most talked about couple of the last months. After a rapper in May called Riri “the love of my life” , fans began to look forward to their every joint appearance, and this is not surprising. Rihanna, the queen of high-end vintage, and A $ AP Rocky, one of the most fashionable men of today, is a dream union.

Rihanna wearing a vintage Christian Dior dress and Emma Brewin hat and A $ AP Rocky wearing a Raf Simons vest and Rick Owens pants in New York, 2021

Hayley and Justin Bieber

Despite the fact that Hailey and Justin’s relationship is often criticized and the couple is predicted an imminent breakup, it is always pleasant to look at them. In everyday life, Justin sometimes looks like an elite homeless person who walks out into the streets in hotel slippers and sweatshirts from his Drew House brand. Hayley, under the auspices of the stylist Maeve Riley, does not get out of volumetric jackets … But at social events they have no equal – below is photo confirmation.

Justin Bieber in Saint Laurent tuxedo and Hayley Bieber in Alessandra Rich dress in Hollywood, 2021

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Kaia and Jacob are the cutest young celebrity couple. Each of them has its own strong but discreet style, and this can be seen in the pictures of the paparazzi. During the day, Gerber and Elordi can stroll around Los Angeles in tracksuits, sipping iced coffee, and in the evening dress like icons of the 1990s.

Kaya Gerber in I.AM.GIA top and Galvan pants and Jacob Elordi in Celine loafers in West Hollywood, 2021

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Another power couple, unlike any other, are Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. The singer’s wardrobe is filled with extravagant pieces in the aesthetics of the 2000s and 1970s, which are selected for her by her personal stylist Lorenzo Pozocco. Anwar differs as much as possible from his glamorous sisters – Bella and Gigi – and prefers the grunge style. He is most commonly seen wearing wide jeans, retro print T-shirts and oversized cardigans. Together, young people look very harmonious.

Dua Lipa wearing an I.AM.GIA skirt and a Burberry bag and Anwar Hadid in Santa Monica, 2021

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zane’s love and Gigi has always been like a roller coaster – they converged a million times and broke all ties, but after the birth of their daughter High, harmony reigned in their relationship. Oddly enough, this was reflected in their style. They began to dress more “synchronously”, choosing textured and unusual things, such as, for example, for Gigi’s birthday in April this year.