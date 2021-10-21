A coal dawn dawned over the USA – Mir – Kommersant

US President Joe Biden seems to have found a way to reconcile his own party: according to The Washington Post, he is ready to cut costs on the record “social” bill that became the cornerstone of his first term program. As a result, the $ 3.5 trillion, which the Democrats were aiming at from the very beginning, may turn into $ 1.9 trillion or even $ 1.75 trillion – not only ordinary Americans will be missing money, but also the environment.

The bill will have everything: paid sick leave, payments for children, and subsidies to reduce rent payments for tenants. Only there will be less – children’s payments will be planned not for three years, but for one, sick leave can be taken only for four weeks a year, and not for 12, as was planned at first, and the subsidies will be significantly less than expected. On the other hand, free kindergartens will be organized throughout the country. The compromise bill was Joe Biden’s response to the deepening division in the party.

Recall that the American president wants to pass a law on social assistance to the population on a historic scale, but he cannot do this due to disagreements between the left and right wings of his party. Left-wing Democrats want massive injections, while right-wingers insist on lower appetites for fear of overspending and inflation. President Biden’s project, which he, according to The Washington Post, discussed behind closed doors with party members (first with the left, and then with the right), is to reconcile two until recently irreconcilable groups.

“The parties agreed that there is urgency in the case, and the window of opportunity for working out the final version is closing,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, commenting on the meeting. “All our priorities are met there in one form or another,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Left Democrats in the lower house of Congress. “The President is a master of inspiration, bargaining, persuasion; he is the supreme mediator. He does his job phenomenally, ”she added. “There was an atmosphere of general agreement at the meeting. We need to come to an agreement, and this needs to be done this week, ”Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a member of the traditional wing, finally said.

Sources of the newspaper also point to some compromises made by the parties: in particular, the program is likely to go under the knife, which implies incentive payments to power generating companies switching to clean energy sources, and fines for fans of “dirty” energy. The rejection of this provision was caused not only by the desire to save money, but also by the opposition of an important from the electoral point of view of the Democrat, Senator-centrist Joe Manchin, a representative of the “coal” state of West Virginia.

It is noteworthy that the climate issue does not end with the American agenda: soon Joe Biden will go to the COP26 “climate summit” in Glasgow, UK, where he will insist on the need to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere. If the head of the White House fails to demonstrate his own country’s commitment to this difficult endeavor, then convincing the leaders of other states will undoubtedly be difficult.

We will remind, Washington has committed itself to the end of the decade to halve the volume of nitrogen oxide emissions compared to 2005 levels.

This should help ensure that the temperature on Earth does not rise by more than 1.5 ° C compared to the level before industrialization. The planet is now warmer by an average of 1.2 ° C. According to the research company Rhodium Group (.pdf), the United States will be able to achieve the goal without the planned program of transferring power generators to “clean” fuels, however, a number of urgent measures will be required from both Congress and state authorities – these measures should affect almost all sectors of the economy …

Jen Psaki assured the media during a recent briefing that “Joe Biden does not wait for laws”, but is already in action: in particular, his administration has tightened requirements for the environmental friendliness of automobile emissions, and also introduced rules to reduce the use of extremely harmful hydrofluorocarbons used in air conditioning and industrial freezers. In addition, in the near future, it is planned to introduce measures to combat methane leaks from the infrastructure of the oil and gas industry.

Alexey Naumov