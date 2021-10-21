A lockdown was announced in Moscow from October 28 to November 7

4 hours ago

Photo author, Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

The Moscow authorities announced a lockdown from October 28 to November 7. During this period, only pharmacies and stores with essential goods will be open. Similar measures are being introduced in the Moscow region.

“The situation in Moscow also continues to develop according to the worst-case scenario. In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in the incidence of covid,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a statement.

Holidays are announced in kindergartens and schools. The work of organizations of additional education, sports schools, children’s circles and sections is suspended. Higher education institutions will be able to work only in a distance format.

According to the statement of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, shopping centers, cinemas, zoos, gyms and beauty salons will remain closed. Restaurants will only be able to operate for takeaway or delivery.

Theaters and museums will be able to receive visitors only by QR codes, provided that the occupancy of the premises is no more than 50%.

On Thursday, 7,897 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Moscow, up from 5,847 the day before.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the period from October 30 to November 7 as non-working days and noted that they can be extended by the decision of the regional authorities.

What will happen after the end of the lockdown

Sobyanin also announced that from November 8, Moscow will block the social cards of unvaccinated people over 60 years old. They will be able to unlock them after vaccination. Those who have had coronavirus in the past six months will not be affected by this restriction.

Theaters and museums will be able to continue working with the mandatory use of QR codes, protective masks and a maximum 70 percent occupancy rate.

Holding events with the simultaneous presence of more than 500 people will also be possible only using QR codes.

New anti-records and a new strain

Photo author, Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

Another surge in the incidence of coronavirus began in Russia at the end of September. Over the past month, the number of new infections has increased by 70%. The country records a record number of new infections per day and the maximum daily mortality almost every day.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia amounted to 36,339, which is 2.2 thousand more than the day before, when the previous record was set.

Mortality from covid on Thursday also renewed its maximum – 1036 people died during the day, infected with coronavirus. The authorities attribute the high covid mortality to the extremely low pace of the vaccination campaign.

In Russia, they began to identify cases of the disease with a new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2, originally discovered in Britain in July this year.

“Yes, the AY.4.2 variant of the delta line is already being detected in isolated cases in Russia, as follows from the results of sequencing the genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus,” said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

Khafizov said that this variety is slightly more infectious (by 10-15%) in comparison with the “delta” strain, of which it is an offshoot. “The release of the initial delta version has already caused a significant increase in the incidence, and AY.4.2 could provide another boost to the rise in incidence,” he said.

Previously, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, François Balloux, gave a similar assessment: “Potentially a slightly more infectious strain. contagious. This variant may be up to 10% more contagious. ” “It is good that we are aware and are observing, but this is not something catastrophic as it used to be,” he added.

According to molecular biologist Irina Yakutenko, the attention of the press to the mutations of this strain is “not very clear”, since “they have repeatedly appeared in other lines of the coronavirus, which have since become extinct.” “Yes, superimposed on those changes that were not in the old versions of SARS-CoV-2, these mutations can give the virus some new properties, but so far those are not visible,” she writes in her telegram channel.

While the AY.4.2 detection rate has increased slightly recently (about 6% of new cases in Britain), she said, “this is not nearly like the explosive increase in frequency seen for alpha or delta.

WHO resumes review of Sputnik

Photo author, Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

The World Health Organization (WHO) has resumed the previously suspended procedure for prequalification of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The exact date for the completion of the consideration of the application will be known when the acceptance of documents ends and all checks are completed, according to the organization’s register on the status of approval of vaccines for the prevention of Covid-19.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF expects Sputnik to be approved by WHO in the next couple of months.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, met on October 1 in Geneva with WHO Director General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus. At a press briefing on October 2, the minister said that all barriers that prevented Sputnik from registering with WHO had been removed.

The approval of Sputnik for emergency use by WHO does not automatically mean that Russians vaccinated by it will be able to enter Western Europe and the United States, for this it is necessary that other states also recognize the vaccination certificates issued by Russia.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer explained earlier this month that it is not necessary to wait for the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the World Health Organization for mutual recognition of Covid certificates. As Ederer noted in an interview with RBC, decisions on the mutual recognition of certificates have already been made in respect of 16 countries, including Israel and Turkey.