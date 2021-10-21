A lockdown was announced in Moscow from October 28 to November 7

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
25

Disinfection of the Leningradsky railway station

The Moscow authorities announced a lockdown from October 28 to November 7. During this period, only pharmacies and stores with essential goods will be open. Similar measures are being introduced in the Moscow region.

“The situation in Moscow also continues to develop according to the worst-case scenario. In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in the incidence of covid,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a statement.

Holidays are announced in kindergartens and schools. The work of organizations of additional education, sports schools, children’s circles and sections is suspended. Higher education institutions will be able to work only in a distance format.

According to the statement of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, shopping centers, cinemas, zoos, gyms and beauty salons will remain closed. Restaurants will only be able to operate for takeaway or delivery.

