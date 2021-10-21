A new variant of the delta strain of coronavirus has been identified in Russia

In Russia, isolated cases of a new type of delta strain of coronavirus AY.4.2 have been identified. This was announced by Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

The new variant differs from the “classic” delta strain by two spikes. Now scientists are studying how this mutation is more infectious than the others, the expert noted.

According to Khafizov, the likelihood of widespread distribution of the new variant of the delta strain in Russia and the world is quite high. “The only thing that can help resist the new option is only vaccination, especially in those people who have not yet had a coronavirus infection,” said Khafizov. He added that Russian vaccines are quite effective against AY.4.2.

On the eve of the Minister of Health of Great Britain Sajid Javid confirmed that a new variant of the delta strain is being distributed in the country. It already accounts for almost 10 percent of all cases of coronavirus infection in the country. However, scientists do not believe that it is highly infectious or that it is a cause for concern. “Potentially, this is a slightly more infectious strain. But it doesn’t even compare to how the alpha and delta strains behaved, which were 50-60 percent more infectious. This variant could be up to 10 percent more infectious,” said François Ballou , Director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London.

In Russia, the number of cases of infection and deaths from COVID-19 has been rapidly growing since mid-September. The day before, the daily maximum of deaths was renewed for the thirteenth time in October. In 85 regions of the country, taking into account the annexed Crimea, 1,028 people died from the consequences of the disease. As of the morning of October 20, 34,073 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the country.

Yesterday Russian President Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. The authorities took such measures to interrupt the chains of spread of the virus among the population.