A trailer for the biopic “Being Ricardo” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem released

"I am the largest asset in the portfolio of the Colombian broadcasting system. And the biggest ass in him," says Kidman in the video.

The action takes place in the 1950s. Spouses Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaze (Bardem) suddenly became stars thanks to the sitcom I Love Lucy. In addition to other charms of popularity, they find themselves in the world of show business, where they are faced with slander and accusations.

The teaser does not show the faces of the main characters and does not reveal the details of the plot. However, from the video, viewers will learn that the film will recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the episode of the show “Lucy’s Italian Film”. Ball tramples grapes in it.

This is a biopic about a popular Hollywood comedian and her husband. On account of Lucille Ball 18 wins in film awards, including 5 Emmy and two stars on the Walk of Fame.

Previously, Nicole Kidman said that the film will focus more on the relationship between Ball and Arnaze than on the show.

“Everyone thinks we are re-doing I Love Lucy, but we are not. It’s about Lucy and Desi, their relationship and marriage. It’s a very deep story, ”she said.

The film will debut in theaters on December 10. It will be released on the Prime Video stream on December 21.