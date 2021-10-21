Academic buildings, shops, banks: Mishustin was shown a model of the new campus of the IKBFU

Mikhail Mishustin was presented a model of the new campus of the IKBFU. The head of the Cabinet visited the university during a working visit to Kaliningrad on Thursday, October 21.

The model was placed in the administrative building of the university on Nevsky Street. Complex “Kantiana” will be low-rise, with references to the historical style. The campus houses the buildings of Biomed, the Higher School of Philosophy and Social Sciences, the Institute of High Technologies, as well as parking, shops, bank branches and other facilities.

“Kantiana” covers an area of ​​29 hectares. There are already two administrative and educational buildings, hostels and sports facilities.

Now there are already hostels and two administrative and educational buildings, hostels and sports facilities.

“It’s amazing, such a city within a city. It looks very neat and fits subtly into the existing landscape. Federal money has already been pledged for 2022. Be the leaders and do it well! ” – said Mishustin.