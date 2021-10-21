Aisen Nikolaev: “It is advisable to announce non-working days in the republic from October 30 to November 7”

The head of Yakutia noted that it would be advisable to announce non-working days in the republic from October 30 to November 7. He also instructed to quickly work out the issue of announcing the autumn holidays for schoolchildren of the republic for the same dates, the press service of the head and government of Yakutia reports.

Today, at a meeting of the headquarters, the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, assessed the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic as tense. Over the past day, 282 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, 168 people are in serious condition, of which 31 people are connected to a ventilator.

He noted that it is advisable to declare non-working days in the republic from October 30 to November 7 in accordance with the decision of President Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that the head pointed to the low rates of vaccination, and also stressed that the number of deaths is not decreasing. “At the same time, dying patients are not vaccinated – because of a medical withdrawal or for personal reasons. Deputy Prime Minister Olga Balabkina drew attention to this, ”the release says.

Nikolaev commented on the work of entertainment nightlife in Yakutsk, in which a crowd of people is unacceptable in the current conditions. He pointed out the need to take more decisive actions in relation to such institutions, as well as the inadmissibility of hindering the performance of control raids by administrative commissions and internal affairs bodies.

Aisen Nikolaev sharply raised the issue of compliance with restrictive measures everywhere and by everyone. “Violation of restrictive measures can cost human life. It is necessary to clearly understand that by observing restrictive measures, we are saving people’s lives, ”said the head of Yakutia.

Following the meeting, the head instructed to quickly work out the issue of announcing the autumn holidays for schoolchildren simultaneously throughout the territory of the republic from October 30 to November 7. This proposal was made by Margarita Ignatieva, head of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Il Darkhan instructed Prime Minister Andrei Tarasenko to ensure the availability of the necessary supply of oxygen during the freeze-up on the Lena River, and to achieve a mandatory increase in the rate of vaccination in all regions with the involvement of responsible deputy presidents and ministers to resolve this issue.

Photo: Andrey Sorokin / YASIA