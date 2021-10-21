Alexey Navalny was awarded the Sakharov Prize

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, according to informed sources at the present time in the European Parliament, received the Andrei Sakharov Prize “For Freedom of Thought” – the main award of the European Union in the field of human rights.

The fact that it was Navalny who became the laureate of the award was later announced on his Twitter account by the head of the European Parliament.

Navalny’s candidacy “for his courage in the struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights” was nominated by the largest faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party – and the third largest faction of the liberals “Renew Europe”.

They called the politician “the main political opponent” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Sakharov Prize was approved by the European Parliament in 1988 and is awarded to individuals “who have made an exceptional contribution to the struggle for human rights around the globe.” It is named after Soviet human rights activist and dissident Andrei Sakharov.

In 2020, the award was received by representatives of the Belarusian opposition, in 2019 – by the Uyghur scholar, public figure and defender of the rights of the Uyghurs from China Ilham Tohti, and in 2018 – by the Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, who was tried in Russia in 2015. After his release, he came to the European Parliament and addressed the deputies in person.

Alexey Navalny is now in correctional colony No. 2 in the city of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, where he was placed when he returned from Germany to Russia: formally, this was done at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which considered that the oppositionist violated the conditions of probation in the “case” Iv Roche. “Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a general regime colony. In Russia, after the arrest of the politician, there were protests demanding his release, because of the persecution, many of his associates had to leave Russia.